After the … energetic speeches at RNC, #GuilfoyleChallenge hilariously begins trending

The Republican National(ist) Convention kicked off on Monday, with a few hours of mostly older white folks telling America that everything that they’ve seen and heard over the past few years under the Trump administration has been great. No, it’s really been great! Shut your face! The pandemic is the best! Our economy and tens of millions of people out of work is fantastic! Shush your mouth!

One of the … most-talked about moments was the back-to-back high octane presentations from former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle and her current paramour, Donald Trump Jr. Both seemed … very energetic. Some might even call their speeches terror-fying. Guilfoyle’s closer was a screaming/yelling statement to the Trump base to fight for their freedoms, as “the best is yet to come!” Let me take off my face mask, my nitrile gloves, quiet down my kids, wash my hands, check on my parents’ health, and then I’ll get back to you, Ms. Guilfoyle. Well, America heard Kimberly—frankly, you didn’t have to be watching to hear her scream the ending—and #GuilfoyleChallenge began to trend on Twitter.

Make it a thing, America. #GuilfoyleChallengepic.twitter.com/xHo8jNs2dT

Oh, it’s definitely a thing.

#GuilfoyleChallenge family style pic.twitter.com/zboEXjsIHH

And here’s a generation-spanning set of photoshops.

(thanks to whoever made this image) also: #Guilfoylechallengepic.twitter.com/vbkz971pMk

WHY THE FUCK ARE YOU SCREAMING AT ME!!! #Guilfoylechallengepic.twitter.com/IYww0sU83h

And a little bit of the not-so-subtext.

Scary af. #Guilfoylechallengepic.twitter.com/gvf1gm8uOK

And in that very same lane.

I have to enter @PauleyTeeks in the #Guilfoylechallengepic.twitter.com/FodeGvGuQ5

And for the young adult readers out there.

LET THE HUNGER GAMES BEGIN! ????#RNCConvention2020#RNC2020#TrumpChaos#Guilfoylechallenge#cocaineeyes#RNChaos#RepublicanNationalConvention#RepublicanConventionpic.twitter.com/kRVBZnqiQ0

And you art lovers.

@ProjectLincoln "The Scream" has become "The Scam". #Guilfoylechallengepic.twitter.com/mXpDrWfe7w

And finally, I have watched the second clip about 20 times now and laughed every time.

Challenge met #Guilfoylechallengepic.twitter.com/0XhAEjAGes

