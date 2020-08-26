After the … energetic speeches at RNC, #GuilfoyleChallenge hilariously begins trending

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 02:30 Hits: 4

The Republican National(ist) Convention kicked off on Monday, with a few hours of mostly older white folks telling America that everything that they’ve seen and heard over the past few years under the Trump administration has been great. No, it’s really been great! Shut your face! The pandemic is the best! Our economy and tens of millions of people out of work is fantastic! Shush your mouth!

One of the … most-talked about moments was the back-to-back high octane presentations from former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle and her current paramour, Donald Trump Jr. Both seemed … very energetic. Some might even call their speeches terror-fying. Guilfoyle’s closer was a screaming/yelling statement to the Trump base to fight for their freedoms, as “the best is yet to come!” Let me take off my face mask, my nitrile gloves, quiet down my kids, wash my hands, check on my parents’ health, and then I’ll get back to you, Ms. Guilfoyle. Well, America heard Kimberly—frankly, you didn’t have to be watching to hear her scream the ending—and #GuilfoyleChallenge began to trend on Twitter.

Oh, it’s definitely a thing.

And here’s a generation-spanning set of photoshops.

And a little bit of the not-so-subtext.

And in that very same lane.

And for the young adult readers out there.

And you art lovers.

And finally, I have watched the second clip about 20 times now and laughed every time.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1972205