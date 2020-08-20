The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Abolitionist Derecka Purnell on Historic Kamala Harris VP Pick Why Black Progressives Feel Torn

Category: World Hits: 1

Seg2 dereckapurnell harris 1

As Kamala Harris makes history as the first woman of color to run on a major party presidential ticket, many Black progressive women remain ambivalent, says Derecka Purnell, a human rights lawyer, abolitionist and columnist for The Guardian newspaper. “It’s just unfortunate that you have to protect someone because of their identity … while at the same time if you care about the masses of Black people, the masses of poor people, the masses of immigrants in this country, you know that you have to speak truth and be honest about their record,” Purnell says.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/8/20/kamala_harris_derecka_purnell

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version