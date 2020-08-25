Less than a week into classes, major university reports more than 500 COVID-19 cases

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 17:30 Hits: 5

As colleges and universities across the country are reopening for the semester, schools are reporting new cases of the novel coronavirus among students, staff, and faculty. The University of Alabama Tuscaloosa—which has been open for classes for less than one week—reports more than 500 cases; school President Stuart R. Bell said students who violate guidelines on mask usage and social distancing may face suspension. You might also remember that the university did entry testing, which resulted in 310 positive cases out of close to 30,000 students. Those 300 cases aren’t included in the new 566 total.

Other recent examples include more than 200 at Auburn University, more than 150 at the University of Missouri Columbia, 111 at the University of Iowa, and a positivity rate of 31.3% at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.

At the same time, schools are cracking down on group gatherings in an effort to maintain social distancing. For example, The Ohio State University suspended more than 200 students for gatherings, while Syracuse University suspended 23 students over “incredibly reckless behavior” in gathering. Still, universities can only do so much, especially when people commute or live off-campus.

Sororities and fraternities, often living in off-campus housing, have come under particular fire. For example, 23 sorority members at Oklahoma State University were quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19. At least 112 students living in fraternity houses by the University of Washington Seattle tested positive for the virus.

What is to be done now? Some schools are shifting to remote learning. For example, Notre Dame and Michigan State University initially resumed in-person classes, but are now going to an online-only model. At Notre Dame, the online model will function for two weeks. If the spread of the virus isn’t contained with that approach, the campus might close for the remainder of the semester.

Campus life, of course, will be affected beyond just holding parties. One major football conference has already canceled its season. At schools holding in-person classes, many residence halls remain largely closed. And as we know, even if you aren’t living in a sorority or fraternity house, students are not immune to the virus simply because they live off-campus instead of in a dorm room. For example, at least 43 students attending the University of Southern California living in off-campus housing have tested positive for the virus, causing more than 100 to quarantine.

Outside of colleges and universities, children and adolescents are returning to school, too, causing another slew of anxiety and stress among all involved. Teachers are resigning because of COVID-19 fears, while others are writing their own obituaries. While some students can attend school virtually, that option comes with a host of potential barriers including internet access and technology, family work schedules, and learning styles.

One positive balm in all of this depressing news is a now-viral rap music video, courtesy of two high school teachers in Georgia. The video is meant to get students excited for online learning, but it’s a fun watch for anyone.

