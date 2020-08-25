The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

RNC Opens with Baseless Trump Claims of Rigged Election Warnings About Socialism and Unions

Category: World Hits: 4

Seg1 trump rnc 3

The Republican National Convention opened in Charlotte, North Carolina, with dire warnings that a Joe Biden presidency could destroy the country. We feature excerpts from President Trump’s surprise speech after he was formally nominated for a second term, claiming without evidence that Democrats are planning to steal the election, and other speakers throughout the evening who repeatedly praised Trump’s handling of the pandemic even as the U.S. coronavirus death toll passes 177,000.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/8/25/rnc_2020_day_1

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version