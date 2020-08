Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 11:27 Hits: 8

The Kremlin has said that there was no immediate need to open a probe into how Aleksei Navalny fell gravely ill -- adding that it was unclear to Moscow why German doctors treating the Russian opposition leader were "rushing" to use the word poisoning.

