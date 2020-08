Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 15:09 Hits: 7

With the Republican National Convention now underway, the GOP has opted not to publish a party platform for 2020. But according to conservative Never Trump journalist David Frum, the Republican…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/here-are-13-planks-in-the-gops-real-2020-platform-that-republicans-are-afraid-to-highlight-conservative-journalist/