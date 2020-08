Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 15:35 Hits: 5

It’s no secret Donald Trump will do anything to hold on to power. His latest strategy is to sabotage the United States Postal Service, courtesy of his handpicked Postmaster General…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/robert-reich-here-are-4-things-we-must-do-to-save-the-post-office-from-trump-gop/