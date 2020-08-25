Kellyanne Conway Resigns as White House Adviser

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 17:28 Hits: 10

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway announced that she will leave President Donald Trump’s administration at the end of August because of personal reasons.

“This is completely my choice and my voice… For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama,” she said.

Conway mentioned she is stepping down to focus on her four children and give them more care as they are starting the new academic year and require more attention.

Although the White House counselor justified her departure by appealing to personal matters, her husband, George Conway, is openly campaigning against Trump's reelection and her daughter, Claudia Conway, twitted that her mother’s job had ruined her life.

So far, Conway had been one of Trump's most ardent supporters. She gained fame for sparring with journalists in defense of the Republican politician.

“It’ll be a big hole, a big blow to us. We certainly will be praying for her as she made this decision that some people will see… as a difficult decision,” White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said

He also rejected the insinuations that Conway was resigning because Trump's re-election seems to be increasingly in jeopardy.

