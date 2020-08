Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 15:22 Hits: 5

The Congress party has managed to stave off internal division, keeping Sonia Gandhi as interim president of India's main opposition party. But political analysts warn the party is "no match" for PM Modi's leadership.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/india-s-main-opposition-party-faces-leadership-crisis/a-54694911?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf