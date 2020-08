Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 16:44 Hits: 5

Belarus has one of the lowest poverty rates in Europe, but economic growth is anemic due to archaic state-run industries and the ending of Russian energy subsidies. Its biggest political crisis is even more of a threat.

