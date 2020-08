Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 15:10 Hits: 5

Western countries are voicing their worries after the alleged poisoning of Alexei Navalny in Siberia. France said on Tuesday the Russian opposition leader, who was transferred to a hospital in Germany, had been the victim of a "criminal act". Like Paris, the US also urged Moscow to carry out a swift investigation.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200825-france-says-russia-s-navalny-victim-of-criminal-act-calls-on-transparent-probe