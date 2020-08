Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 16:41 Hits: 5

The UN's World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa was now free of poliovirus, a landmark in a decades-long campaign to eradicate the notorious disease around the world.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200825-africa-is-now-officially-free-of-polio-who-says