Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 16:08 Hits: 5

Russia has denied any involvement in the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, now hospitalized in Berlin. European leaders call for a full investigation. German doctors found indications of a substance used in pesticides and Soviet-era nerve agents.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2020/0825/Kremlin-denies-involvement-in-poisoning-of-Alexei-Navalny?icid=rss