Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 13:20 Hits: 6

Soaring financial markets are blithely indifferent to lingering vulnerabilities in the US economy. But the impact of consumers' fear of COVID-19 on pandemic-sensitive services are unlikely to subside, undermining the case for the uninterrupted recovery that investors seem to expect.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/pandemic-impact-on-demand-stifles-us-recovery-by-stephen-s-roach-2020-08