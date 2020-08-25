China’s Digital Currency Will Rise but Not Rule

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 14:05 Hits: 6

China’s new digital currency and its cross-border payments system will together enhance the renminbi’s role as an international payments currency if the government continues to reform the country’s financial markets and remove restrictions on capital flows. But they will hardly put a dent in the dollar’s status as the dominant global reserve currency.

