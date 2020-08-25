Trump Is No Aberration: Veteran GOP Strategist Stuart Stevens Says Racism Is Party's Original Sin

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 12:24 Hits: 5

As party loyalists gather for the Republican National Convention, a group of veteran Republican operatives who want to defeat President Trump have launched a $4 million advertising blitz targeting voters in swing states. The anti-Trump ads are funded by The Lincoln Project, a super PAC that can raise and spend an unlimited amount of money. We speak with longtime Republican political consultant Stuart Stevens, a senior adviser to The Lincoln Project who worked as a strategist on five Republican presidential campaigns, about Trump’s takeover of the party and efforts by so-called “Never Trump” Republicans to prevent his reelection, and why he says “race is the original sin of the modern Republican Party.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/8/25/it_was_all_a_lie_stevens