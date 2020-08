Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 02:07 Hits: 2

The ex-Barcelona and Brazilian international Ronaldinho was released, along with his brother, after spending more than five months under house arrest. The two were detained after entering Paraguay with false documents.

