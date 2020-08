Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 03:52 Hits: 4

Rescue teams carried out search operations all night, racing to reach survivors after a deadly building collapse outside Mumbai. While the cause of the collapse is unclear, charges have been filed against the builder.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/india-more-than-60-people-rescued-after-deadly-building-collapse/a-54680458?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf