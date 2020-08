Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 04:33 Hits: 3

PM designate Hichem Mechichi has announced his cabinet and pledged to focus on reviving a flagging economy. However, coalition party Ennahdha is unhappy at being sidelined during the formation of the new government.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/tunisia-to-get-second-new-government-in-six-months/a-54685712?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf