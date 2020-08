Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 10:02 Hits: 11

Innovative Japanese firms are providing bored and frustrated city-dwellers with a place to have fun but stay safe as the coronavirus crisis rumbles on. Julian Ryall reports from Tokyo.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/tired-of-coronavirus-lockdown-japanese-turn-to-horror-for-the-chills/a-54688649?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf