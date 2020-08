Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 04:13 Hits: 4

Wisconsin's governor called out the National Guard on Monday, and police in the city of Kenosha skirmished with protesters during a second night of unrest over the wounding of a Black man shot in the back by police as his three children looked on.

