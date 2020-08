Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 09:22 Hits: 12

The opening of the Republican National Convention on Monday quickly generated controversy over how the four-day event is being covered by the news media, with advocates of US President Donald Trump angered over attempts to fact-check claims in real time.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200825-us-media-fact-checks-republican-national-convention-in-real-time