Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 04:16 Hits: 4

Australia's most populous state said on Tuesday it will compel owners to clear their land of flammable material as it endorsed 76 recommendations from an enquiry into deadly bushfires.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-new-south-wales-bushfire-fire-hazard-13050318