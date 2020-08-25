Are We All Keynesians Again?

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 09:08 Hits: 9

A common refrain nowadays is that after COVID-19, Milton Friedman is out and John Maynard Keynes is in. But if, as the famous quote often attributed to Richard Nixon puts it, “we are all Keynesians now,” we must remember what Keynes taught: fiscal policy should be tightened during good times, precisely so that it can be expansionary during bad times.

