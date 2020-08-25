Kellyanne Conway resigns as family feud goes increasingly public

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 02:00 Hits: 6

The same weekend President Donald Trump’s team revealed that White House counselor Kellyanne Conway would be speaking at the Republican National Convention, the mother of four announced she would be stepping away from her official duties at the end of the month following her teen daughter’s threatened emancipation. “Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months,” she said in a statement released Sunday. “As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times. This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans.

“For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama,” she added.

Kellyanne Conway's 15-year-old daughter Claudia Conway announced Saturday on Twitter she would be "pushing for emancipation." She added: “buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. welcome to my life,” then launched into several tweets about her family.

my mother’s job ruined my life to begin with. heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer. selfish. it’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen. August 23, 2020

In one of them, she claimed she is seeking emancipation due to “years of childhood trauma and abuse” and not her mother’s job, which the teen had earlier been critical of. “i’m devasted that my mother is actually speaking at the RNC. like DEVASTATED beyond compare,” Claudia tweeted Saturday before later announcing she would be “taking a mental health break from social media.”

this is becoming way too much so i am taking a mental health break from social media. see y’all soon. thank you for the love and support. no hate to my parents please. ❤️ August 23, 2020

Claudia’s father, Republican lawyer and vocal Trump detractor George Conway, announced Sunday he too will be stepping down from his role with the Lincoln Project, a Republican group aimed at voting Trump out of office. “So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus. Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately,” he tweeted.

Read Kellyanne Conway’s complete statement:

“The past four years have allowed me blessings beyond compare as a part of history on Election Night 2016 and as Senior Counselor to the President. It’s been heady. It’s been humbling. I am deeply grateful to the President for this honor, and to the First Lady, the VicePresident and Mrs. Pence, my colleagues in the White House and the Administration, and the countless people who supported me and my work. As many convention speakers will demonstrate this week, President Trump’s leadership has had a measurable, positive impact on the peace and prosperity of the nation, and on millions of Americans who feel forgotten no more. The incredible men, women and children we’ve met along the way have reaffirmed my later-in-life experience that public service can be meaningful and consequential. For all of its political differences and cultural cleavages, this is a beautiful country filled with amazing people. The promise of America belongs to us all. I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month. George is also making changes. We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids “doing school from home” requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times. This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1971882