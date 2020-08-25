Want to talk about Don Jr. and Gym Jordan's Republican convention speeches? Here's your place

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 02:57 Hits: 6

After restricting the Democratic National Convention (DNC) to two hours a night of coverage, the cable news networks already folded and gave the Republican National Convention (RNC) added air time for a typical, lie-filled Donald Trump rant. But the official, supposed-to-get-equal-treatment part of the RNC really kicks off at 10 PM ET, airing on all the networks as well as the cable news networks that are apparently starting to cover it at 8:30 PM ET after, again, the DNC only got the 9 PM to 11 PM block. And what a doozy this is going to be.

Monday night’s speakers include Sen. Tim Scott, Reps. Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz, former South Carolina governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, and Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Don’t-call-me-Romney McDaniel. That’s the kinda sorta normal stuff. It’ll also include Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the highly memed St. Louis couple who stood outside their mansion pointing guns at peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters. And Donald Trump Jr., but also his girlfriend, Trump campaign fundraiser Kimberly Guilfoyle. And at least one other campaign adviser, because what the people want from a convention is political operatives. There should be plenty to talk about it, so here’s your place to do that.

