Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 08:37 Hits: 11

The head of Russia's Tyva region in southern Siberia says he has been infected with coronavirus for a second time -- three months after he was first hospitalized with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/head-of-russia-s-tyva-was-reinfected-with-covid-19/30801497.html