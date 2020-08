Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 08:50 Hits: 12

DUBAI (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog's chief Rafael Grossi said the agency's approach towards Iran was not politically motivated, Iran's Students News Agency ISNA reported on Tuesday, as he pushes for inspectors access to suspected former atomic sites.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/08/25/iaea-chief-says-agency039s-iran-approach-not-political-issues-need-to-be-addressed