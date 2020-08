Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 07:31 Hits: 11

Australia said Tuesday it "would be contrary to national interests" to allow a Chinese firm to buy a major dairy producer, the latest sign of souring relations between the two countries.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/australia-blocks-chinese-firm-s-bid-to-buy-major-dairy-firm-13051094