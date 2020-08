Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 08:16 Hits: 11

An experimental COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca could be put before regulators this year if scientists are able to gather enough data, the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group said on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/oxford-covid-vaccine-data-could-go-before-regulators-this-year-13051066