Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 06:44 Hits: 11

Survivors and family members of victims of last year's mass shootings at two New Zealand mosques say they still have trouble sleeping, enjoying life, and providing for their families.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/new-zealand-mosque-shooting-victims-families-vent-fury/a-54686483?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf