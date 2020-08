Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 05:52 Hits: 11

Belarusian authorities stepped up arrests of political opponents and strike leaders Monday, after Sunday saw the latest unprecedented demonstration against President Alexander Lukashenko's disputed re-election.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200825-belarusian-authorities-ramp-up-crackdown-on-opposition-after-mass-protest