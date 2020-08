Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 06:11 Hits: 11

KUALA LUMPUR: A special mediation centre will be set up to help resolve disputes if contractual obligations cannot be met because of the Covid-19 pandemic, says Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan.

