Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 06:49 Hits: 13

SEREMBAN: A 57-year-old government polytechnic director claimed trial at the Sessions Court here to seven charges of allegedly using his position to award programmes to four companies and for accepting bribes.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/08/25/polytechnic-director-charged-with-awarding-programmes-accepting-bribes