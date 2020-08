Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 06:57 Hits: 12

KUALA LUMPUR:The government should allow a six-month "cooling period" for individuals to settle their debts and not made bankrupt, says a Barisan Nasional lawmaker.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/08/25/govt-should-allow-six-month-grace-period-for-individuals-to-settle-debt-before-bankruptcy-says-bn-lawmaker