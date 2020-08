Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 07:24 Hits: 10

KULAI: The Johor government is urging SMEs to register their brands under the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO) to better improve their competitiveness in the local and international market.

