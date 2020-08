Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 05:38 Hits: 10

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley may have fired up speculation about a 2024 presidential bid on Monday, delivering a speech at the Republican National Convention that praised President Donald Trump while touting her own accomplishments and life story.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/haley-2024-us-presidential-speculation-republican-convention-13050560