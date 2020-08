Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 07:00 Hits: 10

South Korea on Tuesday ordered all schools and kindergartens in the greater Seoul region - home to half the country's 52 million population - to switch to online classes as they battle multiple coronavirus clusters.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/south-korea-closes-schools-seoul-resurging-covid-19-13050078