Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 07:17 Hits: 10

The Australian state at the centre of the country's coronavirus second wave on Tuesday reported 148 new COVID-19 cases, more than the previous day but well down from peak levels, and eight deaths.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-covid-19-new-cases-victoria-aug-25-13049838