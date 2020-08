Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 07:16 Hits: 11

A patient in the Netherlands and another in Belgium have been confirmed as having been re-infected with the coronavirus, Dutch national broadcaster NOS reported on Tuesday, citing virologists.

