Category: World Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 18:34 Hits: 5

As the Republican Convention kicks off on Monday, the GOP announced that they would not create a 2020 party platform. Here are the relevant statements from that resolution: Whereas, the RNC, had…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/the-gop-has-become-a-personality-cult-but-it-started-before-trump/