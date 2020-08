Category: World Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 10:27 Hits: 1

At least 10 people were killed and dozens wounded — including soldiers and police — in a twin bombing Monday involving a suicide attacker on a southern Philippine island that is a stronghold of Islamist militants, officials said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200824-bomb-attacks-in-southern-philippines-kill-at-least-10-wound-dozens