A police officer shot a Black man in the back multiple times in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday, a bystander's video appeared to show, prompting a night of unrest during which protesters hurled firebombs at law enforcement officers.

https://www.france24.com/en/20200824-protests-erupt-in-wisconsin-after-police-shoot-black-man-curfew-imposed