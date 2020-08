Category: World Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 18:53 Hits: 7

MADRID, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- The coronavirus pandemic continues to take its toll on Spain's hotel sector despite the ending of the State of Alarm and the return to free movement in the country at the end of June.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/08/25/hotels-in-spain-struggle-to-stay-afloat-report