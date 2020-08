Category: World Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 02:17 Hits: 1

Mexico reported 226 more deaths from coronavirus on Sunday, finishing the week with 3,723 fatalities, the lowest total in over two months and lending weight to government assertions it is beating back the pandemic.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/mexico-covid-19-lowest-death-toll-since-june-13046536