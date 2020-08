Category: World Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 02:23 Hits: 1

The coronavirus crisis will see the world's biggest firms slash dividend payouts between 17-23 per cent this year or what could be as much US$400 billion, a new report has shown, although sectors such as tech are fighting the trend.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/global-dividend-plunge-to-be-worst-since-financial-crisis-13046300