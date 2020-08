Category: World Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 18:20 Hits: 6

Belarus investigators summoned Nobel Literature Prize winner Svetlana Alexievich for questioning over her ties to an opposition group. Meanwhile, authorities have arrest protest leaders demanding the president's ouster.

