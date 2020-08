Category: World Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 16:42 Hits: 8

A growing number of French women are ditching their bras in the name of comfort and liberty, according to a recent survey, a trend that seems to have been triggered by the three-month Covid-19 lockdown in which many women got used to going without the undergarment.

