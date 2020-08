Category: World Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 09:17 Hits: 1

British foreign minister Dominic Raab will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas this week to press for renewed dialogue between their governments to pursue a negotiated two-state solution.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-israel-palestine-leaders-dialogue-peace-13047732