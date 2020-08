Category: World Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 11:50 Hits: 1

LONDON: The European Union's strategy to adapt to the risks of climate change needs to be much more proactive and ambitious in order to reduce the risk of natural disasters such as flooding, insurers said in response to a consultation on the issue. The European Commission is asking for thoughts on ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/climatechange/climate-change-adaptation-eu-strategy-insurance-13048490